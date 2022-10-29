Not Available

Young James Herriot is a three-part British television drama min series based on the early life of veterinary surgeon James Herriot. It features Iain de Caestecker as the title character following his arrival at veterinary college, alongside Amy Manson and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as fellow students Whirly Tyson and Rob McAloon. Directed by Michael Keillor and written by Ann McManus and Eileen Gallagher, it was a Koco Drama production for the BBC which first aired on BBC One in December 2011.