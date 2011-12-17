2011

Young Jeezy: A Hustlerz Ambition

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 17th, 2011

Studio

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson the movie takes viewers behind the scenes with Young Jeezy while he tours the world. The doc includes interviews with Jay-Z, DJ Drama, DJ Khaled, P. Diddy and other artists. But more telling are the conversations with his father, who was a Marine, and his mother a former drug addict who he found high in a crack house on one occasion. Their eventual divorce would have a heavy impact on Jeezy as as child. Watch the video below to get another side of the trap star.

Cast

T.I.Himself
Young JeezyHimself
Samuel L. JacksonNarrator

