After heating up the dance floor as part of the group Boyz N Da Hood, Atlanta-based rapper Young Jeezy goes solo with the album "Let's Get It," which features guest appearances from some steamin' Southern artists including Bun B, T.I., Lil Scrappy, Trick Daddy and Young Buck. This "Let's Get It" companion DVD features performances, interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and Young Jeezy's unreleased "Trap or Die" video.