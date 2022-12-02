Young Lady Detectives: Heart Beat!

Not Available

In Young Lady Detectives, student girls Misao (Nishiwaki) and Harumi (Yuko Mizushima, who specializes in showcasing), stand up for the search engine to avoid getting a genuine profession. Surprisingly, the girls get a workday on the first day, when a man in the office asks them to look for his missing daughter. The task takes the deckers into the traces of criminals forced into sex slavery. The search for work is mostly on the shoulders of Misao, because sexually active Harumi consumes his time mainly in bed. Misao lacks the man’s experience completely.