Young Medardus

Patriotic Austrian costume drama, about the martyr Medardus who opposed Napoleon's occupation of Vienna in 1809. The plot proceeds in a series of confrontations with Medardus, his mother and sister, the blind exiled Count of Valois, his ambitious daughter, and Napoleon himself (portrayed as a cool strategist), including several brief flashbacks.
|Egon von Jordan
|Etzel
|Mihail Xantho
|Napoleon
|Gyula Szöreghy
|Eschenbacher
|Agnes Esterhazy
|Helene
|Karel Lamač
|Franz
|Victor Varconi
|Medardus Klähr
View Full Cast >