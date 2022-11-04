Not Available

Young Medardus

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Patriotic Austrian costume drama, about the martyr Medardus who opposed Napoleon's occupation of Vienna in 1809. The plot proceeds in a series of confrontations with Medardus, his mother and sister, the blind exiled Count of Valois, his ambitious daughter, and Napoleon himself (portrayed as a cool strategist), including several brief flashbacks.

Cast

Egon von JordanEtzel
Mihail XanthoNapoleon
Gyula SzöreghyEschenbacher
Agnes EsterhazyHelene
Karel LamačFranz
Victor VarconiMedardus Klähr

View Full Cast >

Images