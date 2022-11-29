Young Mother 5

Not Available

Ji-suk, a wealthy mother, wants to send her son, Se-hyuk, to the medical school. While looking for a competent private education coordination, Although it succeeded in recruiting a high-ranking entrance exam coordinator,'Starring', which only a few elite students selected. After hearing the rumors,'Namjae,' the father of Euntae, a high school examinee next door, hears rumors and comes to contact the main character. Like this, the parents of Se-hyeok and Eun-tae's neighbors 'Starring', who was in a difficult situation after entering a strange competition Eventually, I would share the day of the week to go to both houses to teach Se-hyuk and Eun-tae. Although they will agree with the two families, Eun Tae, who is a senior high school student, is in medical school. Not interested and only busy with high school girlfriends Se-hyuk starts talking to a beautiful tutor, starring than the entrance exam.