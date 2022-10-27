1939

Young Mr. Lincoln

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1939

Studio

20th Century Fox

A fictionalized account of the early life of the American president as a young lawyer facing his greatest court case.Ten years in the life of Abraham Lincoln, before he became known to his nation and the world. He moves from a Kentucky cabin to Springfield, Illinois, to begin his law practice. He defends two men accused of murder in a political brawl, suffers the death of his girlfriend Ann, courts his future wife Mary Todd, and agrees to go into politics.

Cast

Henry FondaAbraham Lincoln
Alice BradyAbigail Clay
Marjorie WeaverMary Todd
Arleen WhelanSarah Clay
Eddie CollinsEfe Turner
Pauline MooreAnn Rutledge

View Full Cast >

Images