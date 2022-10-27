Young Mr. Lincoln

1939

A fictionalized account of the early life of the American president as a young lawyer facing his greatest court case.Ten years in the life of Abraham Lincoln, before he became known to his nation and the world. He moves from a Kentucky cabin to Springfield, Illinois, to begin his law practice. He defends two men accused of murder in a political brawl, suffers the death of his girlfriend Ann, courts his future wife Mary Todd, and agrees to go into politics.