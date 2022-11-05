Young Policemen in Love

Not Available

A high school loser dreams of winning the heart of the principal's daughter, but his chances are slim as long as her bruiser boyfriend's around. Fortunately, a chance meeting with a pair of Garlic (Nicky Wu) and Gimmick (Takeshi Kaneshiro) are renegade cops who cause nothing but headaches for their superiors. Chief Wong Yat Fei decides to send his boys undercover in Wong Fei Hong College to protect a general's daughter (Charlie Yeung) from Mainland China, but that's where their problems begin. Their boyish good looks may fool their classmates, but how will the two undisciplined cops pass their classes, let alone protect a girl who's tougher than they are?