Helmed by Sue Williams, this eye-opening documentary follows a cross section of Chinese entrepreneurs, pacesetters and struggling Gen-Xers swept up in a bubbling cauldron of rapid social and economic transition. Profiling a handful of people -- including an activist attorney, a hotelier and a downtrodden rap artist -- the film charts their trajectories over the course of four years and looks at how the sweeping transformations are affecting them.