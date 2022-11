Not Available

The story is the self-realization journey of the Tibetan boy Sangye during his course of finding and selling the pricy and well sought-after Cordyceps in his region. Sangye, excels in school in the rural village, always longing for owning the encyclopedia which will open the immense world of knowledge for him and lead him to a bright future. The only viable mean to pursue his goal is to dig and sell as many Cordyceps as he can find.