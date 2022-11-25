Young Sister-In-Law 2

Not Available

Won-jin is sent into a nearby region suddenly by the company. He is unprepared when he goes down so he calls his friend Chang-hoon who lives there. Chang-hoon lets Won-jin stay at his house for the time being but Won-jin gets to thinking. The reason is, Chang-hoon's young wife Soo-yeong has a history with Won-jin. However, Won-jin decides to go to Chang-hoon's house to see Soo-yeong. Chang-hoon just happens to leave the house for a while and Won-jin meets Soo-yeong's glamorous friend Kyeong-hee who is also living there. Won-jin starts living with Soo-yeong and Kyeong-hee who starts seducing him.