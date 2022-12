Not Available

Cosme and Maria, with their son Benedito and nephews Matheuzinho and Bruna, jump into a somewhat untrustworthy Jeep to go on a journey from the coastline to Barbalha city, where they plan to attend a special feast that they've always longed to take part in. All along the way, the trip is full of discoveries of landscapes and histories. The three children feel the enchantment of this unforgettable family adventure, and realize that they will always be great friends.