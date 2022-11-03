Not Available

Ever since Goethe wrote his romantic novel The Sorrows of Young Werther, the name Werther has been synonymous with the mystery and even the romance of suicide among the young. In this thoughtful movie, Ismaël (Ismal Jole), a young thirteen-year old boy, is taken aback by the suicide of his best friend. Not only did he not have any idea that this dramatic act was a possibility, neither did his other friends. Perhaps it had something to do with his having an unrequited love for a beautiful young neighbor, an attraction Ismaël also feels. Perhaps it had something to do with drugs, or a problem with a universally disliked teacher. Throughout most of the film, the young survivors discuss their departed classmate.