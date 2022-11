Not Available

A dangerous and thrilling encounter. Jong-hwan's friend's daughter Seong-hye moves into his house. She messes up the house and drinks with her friends and even has sex with men in the house. One day, Jong-hwan ends up comforting Seong-hye who broke up with her boyfriend. They spend more time together and become dependent on each other. Afterwards, they fall for each other more than they should...