Cult filmmaker Hisayasu Sato's second comedy of the year, this silly softcore effort stars pretty Nao Kikuchi as a young married woman who takes a job at a call-girl agency with the mistaken belief that it is a maid service. After she is raped on her first assignment, Kikuchi is understandably shocked, but quickly warms to her new career and becomes quite the professional. Unfortunately, her husband soon discovers the true nature of her work.