Not Available

Dharmesena Pathiraja's only Tamil language film, Ponmani (Younger Sister) is about a starkly different socio-economic culture and political climate. Set in the northern city of Jaffna, it traces the fortunes and concerns of an economically depleted upper caste, lower middle class family. An evocative film about land, women, romance and tragedy, narrated in an idiom of understatement.