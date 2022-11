Not Available

Youngstown, Ohio is a city with a negative reputation. It has been called Steel Town, Crime Town USA & Murder Town Ohio, but these days, residents just call it Ytown. This documentary finally gives the people of Ytown a chance to tell their story of survival and talk about issues such as the fall of the steel industry, the influence of the Italian mafia, corruption, assassinations, an inordinate output of successful professional athletes and every day life in a blue collar town.