Youp van 't Hek: The Watchman, the Sleeper and the Dreamer

In ' The Watchman, the Sleeper and the Dreamer ' Youp van 't Hek says farewell to dorm ' the old Barge, "in which he lived for 25 years as a part-time student. ' The watchman, the sleeper and the dreamer ' are the nicknames for the three friends who lived in that dorm. Every year there' s a reunion, and this time it was Youp' s turn to take care of it. While he talks about that reunion, he explains how his friends got their nicknames and what became of them. While doing so, he reviews all the topics of that year and provides these of his comments.