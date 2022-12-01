Your Birthday

Not Available

On a little girl's birthday, her parents' friends come. The received gifts are piled up in her room and most of them are the same. The guests forget the little celebrant and close in the lounge. The dance begins, and the elders play cards. The little one is left alone. Neighbors are disturbed by the noise and ask the caretaker to intervene. He goes to the apartment where he is celebrating. The girl opens the door for him. He invites the good old caretaker to his room to show him the toys. Wanting to beautify her birthday, the caretaker tries to cheer up the little one. With the help of her toys she enters the world of fairy tales. The dolls come to life and the girl happily participates in their game. Time passes, it is already late at night and the girl falls asleep. The caretaker leaves quietly, leaving her in the interior of her room full of toys.