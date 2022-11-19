Not Available

Your Brother. Remember?

    As kids in Maine in the early '90s, Zachary and his older brother Gator loved making home-movie versions of their two favorite films, Jean-Claude Van Damme's karate opus Kickboxer and psuedo-snuff classic Faces of Death. Now it's 2009, and though estranged from his family, Zachary returns to Maine to re-create these childhood tapes as accurately as possible. Things aren't the same however, as aging, drugs, and prison time have taken their toll on the Oberzan siblings. But with Jean-Claude and Dr. Frances B. Gröss in their corner, Zack and Gator (and sister Jenni) step back into the ring for a title shot at redemption.

