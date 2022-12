Not Available

Your Delivery (2019) is a love letter from “I” to “you” who is yet to be born or delivered. While the polaroid photographs slowly reveal seeming lumps of a body or craters in snow, a voice reading the letter contemplates the idea of living as a constant waiting for “you” to come. The message teeters between an affectionate expression of longing for a newborn and prophecy of the arrival of unknown cells growing inside a body.