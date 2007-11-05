Your Friend the Rat

Let's face it, rats are not the most beloved creatures on earth. However, maybe this little tale about the history of human and rat interaction will change the world's tune. At least that is the hope of Remy, the star of Ratatouille, and his reluctant brother Emile as they guide us through world history from a rat's perspective. Why can't we all just get along?
|Patton Oswalt
|Remy
|Peter Sohn
|Emile
|Lou Romano
|Linguini
|Sigmund Vik
|Norwegian Rat
|Jim Capobianco
|Director Voice
|Tony Russel
|Disclaimer Guy
