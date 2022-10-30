Not Available

Becca and Jason might save the world, or destroy it. The husband-and-wife design team have created “Your Friends Close,” a video game which forces you to choose between collaboration and backstabbing in a high stakes multi-player competition. At a party celebrating the sale of their game, a sudden betrayal creates an opportunity for one close friend to share in their life-changing success. But at what cost? ﻿ A suspenseful, intimate drama with dark comedic elements and a generous dash of science fiction.