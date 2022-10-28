Not Available

Your Money or Your Wife

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Your Money or Your Wife is a sidesplitting comedy that follows the story of Lionel, your everyday average “Man of Inaction”. When, one night out of the blue, his girlfriend dumps him, the normally cautious Lionel goes drinking and ends up the victim of mistaken identity. This leads to his participation, as an unwilling robber, in an incompetent home invasion where he meets and falls for the homeowner, Annie… Featuring hilarious performances from Craig Brown (Everyone’s Famous), Meredith MacNeill (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Brian MacQuarrie (Picnicface) and an amazing supporting cast, Your Money or Your Wife is sure to take you hostage.... with laughs!

    Cast

    		Meredith MacNeillAnnie
    		Craig BrownLionel
    		Annie ValentinaElsie
    		Taylor OlsonJonah
    		Josh MacDonaldTom
    		Trina CorkumPolicewoman

    View Full Cast >

    Images