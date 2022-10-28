Not Available

Your Money or Your Wife is a sidesplitting comedy that follows the story of Lionel, your everyday average “Man of Inaction”. When, one night out of the blue, his girlfriend dumps him, the normally cautious Lionel goes drinking and ends up the victim of mistaken identity. This leads to his participation, as an unwilling robber, in an incompetent home invasion where he meets and falls for the homeowner, Annie… Featuring hilarious performances from Craig Brown (Everyone’s Famous), Meredith MacNeill (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Brian MacQuarrie (Picnicface) and an amazing supporting cast, Your Money or Your Wife is sure to take you hostage.... with laughs!