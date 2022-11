Not Available

Hyun-ah is listed on top ten of TV audition program with talented voice and attractive appearance. The reason why she is in this show is to be shown to her mom, Jang-mi, who has been separated for over 10years. Jang-mi used to be a potential singer long time ago but had to give up her dream due to her responsibility she had to take at that time. They had lived together happily even in poverty until something happened bringing their parting.