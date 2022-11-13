Your Part of the Blame

Not Available

This movie follows the story of a young man - Mihai Brad, who works for a industrial plant. He reaches a turning point in his life when his bosses discuss his admittance in the Young Worker Union, a communist organization, which can help propel his career forward. Mihai calls to remembrance his early days of his job after leaving his village with dreams of having his own house and a decent life. He first starts low as a unqualified worker and each month he saves all his money. The UTM organization tries to convince him to improve his skills become a qualified worker but he refuses saying that he soon wants to go back to his village and be a shepherd.