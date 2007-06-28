Your Pleasure: The Moviee

2007

Drama - While on tour in Germany, rock star HR falls in love with concert promoter Riaa. But when the police arrest HR for murder, he must escape and prove his innocence to win back Riaa's heart. Will he find the real killer before Riaa marries another man? Or will his actions serve only to further incriminate him? This thrilling tale of love and mayhem stars Himesh Reshammiya, Mallika Sherawat and Hansika Motwani. - Himesh Reshammiya, Hansika Motwani, Mallika Sherawat