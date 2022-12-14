Your Ride Is Here

Not Available

Over the course of one night in Nashville, Tennessee, a jaded rockstar-turned-Uber driver chauffeurs a newly-appointed trainee. Along their routes throughout the city, the two are introduced to a cast of peculiar passengers who break down personal barriers and become vulnerable characters, freed by the confines of a shared car, the dark of the night, and the power of laughter mixed with heartbreak. All the while, the city of Nashville colors the journey, in all of its kitschy, southern glory.