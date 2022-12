Not Available

While stressing out over her final exams, Antonia the Cow meets the night watchman, Kurt the Lion. They fall in love, but their relationship is met with great skepticism by the world around them. Antonia‘s farm animal roommates have little time for these predatory posers from the wild, while Kurt‘s pride still view themselves as the kings of the jungle and can‘t understand why he‘d choose a cow as a partner. When a sheep goes missing, suspicion falls on the carnivorous Kurt...