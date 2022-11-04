Yours and Mine

Not Available

This is a four-part anthology comedy. The themes of four parts are: car, house, body and friendship. The central characters are a plastic surgeon Chen, a nurse, an experienced maid, three energetic teenagers and a young couple. The stingy surgeon Chen treats a car and a man so differently that he could be a perfect example to show how treasonously modern people treat their cars and how indifferently they treat other people. The maid Ying is like a knight on her "iron horse" (a bicycle), fighting in the city. Every day she rushes home after work to wait up for a husband never returns. The new nurse has problem with her colleague because they support different idle. What she also doesn't know is the reason why her brother's girlfriend sends her free lunchbox so often. The truth is that her brother's girlfriend wants to get plastic surgery in the clinic. Almost everyone here is not satisfied with his/her body. Moreover, they try to change their body with quite violent ways.