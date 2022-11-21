Yours Truly

Not Available

This is a coming of age movie based on the life of a young man named Kalloo, who lives with his wealthy family in a small village in India. Kalloo is attracted to a pretty young woman named Laxmi, but is unable to express his love for her. On her part, Laxmi too is attracted to Kalloo, and would like him to take the lead in this romance. Kalloo wants to write a love-letter to Laxmi, and is unable to do so, as he cannot read nor write. When he discusses this matter with his grandma, he is told that it is not necessary for him to learn to read and write, as the family is wealthy, and this matter can be taken care of by hiring someone who can read and write. But will Kalloo be satisfied with this, especially when Laxmi herself can read and write?