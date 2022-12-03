YouShoot: 2 Cold Scorpio

Not Available

If you're a fan of YOUSHOOT, you know he's one of the most referenced people on the shows. 2 Cold Scorpio's name comes up in tales of ECW, party stories, and... ehm... physical prowess. And now Scorp has agreed to sit down and answer all of your questions about those and all other topics on your mind. 2 Cold has worked in all the majors as well as Japan so he has stories from all over the map! He doesn't hold back on all the details, whether we are talking about the late night hotel room exploits wherein Tod becomes God, or his own battles with addiction to crack cocaine. This is what YouShoot is all about, peeps... honesty and fun... all on YOUSHOOT!!!