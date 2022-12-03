YouShoot: Al Snow

Not Available

Al Snow always has something to say…and usually to wrestling fans. Snow seems on an unending quest to help educate the fan on various aspects of the sport. So when given the chance to answer the public in the YouShoot forum, he agreed. Problem is, Al doesn’t always have the most courteous manner in addressing that public. Well, neither do you! In this hilarious YouShoot, you and Al mix it up in the forum of ideas. Whether it’s the “best match on the card” or the origin of the term “kayfabe,” Mr. Snow is ready to make you a little smarter. Think you can handle it? Give it a shot with this brand new YouShoot!