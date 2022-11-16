YouShoot: Diamond Dallas Page

Not Available

It's DDP and it's another edition of the show that changed the shoot industry. DDP is one of wrestling's straightest shooters and his recent quest to cleanse the lives of the more challenged figures in the sport has made him one of the most talked about characters in the game. And now, he's ready to ANSWER YOU! You sent videos and emails and DDP sits down to give you the straight dish on everything we give him. He's one of the most open and honest people and now he opens up on Kimberly, Kanyon, Beefcake, WCW, David Arquette and so much more on the one, the only...YOUSHOOT!