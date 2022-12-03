YouShoot: Honky Tonk Man 2

Not Available

Heee's baaack! HTM was the first YouShoot guest ever and he really set the tone for the wildest series in the shoot industry. Now he comes back to survey the damage! Honky answers everything we throw at him and more as he plays a bunch of new games, like "The Mug Shot Game", "The Ho Bag", "What a Dick", "The Shit List", and even a toughman tournament game! He even answers your advice letters in "Dear Honky..." There's only one Honky Tonk Man, and he's back on the equally unique YouShoot!