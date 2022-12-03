YouShoot: Jim Cornette 2 - The Lost Questions

Not Available

HE HASN’T STOPPED TALKING SINCE WE LEFT HIM IN YOUSHOOT! That was a while ago, but 4 hours just didn’t seem to be enough! There were so many questions and topics that didn’t fit into the format for Jim Cornette’s first YouShoot appearance, so we’re doing it again. And this time it’s all the fun stuff outside of Cornette’s career. Last time we touched on all the territories he hit, but this time it’s the other stuff we get to explore. Hands down, the most controversial man in the pro wrestling business sounds off about all kinds of hot-button topics…on the ONLY shoot-style show conducted entirely by YOU!!! Last time it was all wrestling, and now Corny sounds off on all your crazy ass questions! As always nothing is safe, and he’ll “answer it all!”