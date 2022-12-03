Not Available

YouShoot: Kevin Sullivan

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Whether in the booking office or on camera, Kevin Sullivan's name is always a source of controversy. As in the case with the best in the biz, his name evokes passionate response from fans and workers alike. And now he has accepted the ultimate challenge...face the public and, as always, answer everything! This is a YouShoot to remember as the Prince of Darkness tackles every subject...from the Devil, to WCW, to T & A, to TNA, to tragedy. The YouShoot revolution continues...with the Bookerman

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images