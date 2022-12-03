Not Available

Witness history as the only head of a major wrestling organization faces her public and answers all the tough stuff! This historic night was captured on DVD and now you can experience the first every, YouShoot: LIVE!!! Dixie Carter mixes it up with the wrestling public as we are given a glimpse inside TNA and the decisions they have made. It's all here... Russo, Hogan, Bischoff, pay-per-views, ratings, talent, politics, dirt sheets, drug testing, Mantel, Cornette, McMahon, and so much more! So much has been said about TNA in recent month, and now it's her turn to answer... ... to YOU! On the one and only, YouShoot: LIVE!!!