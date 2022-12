Not Available

Whether you know him as Matt Sydal, indy wrestling sensation, or as the former Evan Bourne from WWE TV, you should know he's all about a good time. This makes him a great guest for YouShoot! This iPPV had fans live Tweeting and Skyping questions to Matt, who was recently released. Matt talks openly about WWE, his career, and his substance abuse violations in the WWE. Check out this unique YouShoot!