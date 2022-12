Not Available

Our most recent guest is a recent inductee into WWE’s version of the Hall of Fame, and he’s come here to YOUSHOOT to talk about everything that got him inducted. Rikishi is a proud descendant of a bloodline fully entrenched in pro wrestling and he discusses it at length here, as well as all the unpredictable and uncensored topics you had for him. Whether it’s his prior runs, or the ass that made him a fortune, Rikishi has something to say about all of it!