YouShoot: RVD

Could there be anything worse for RVD's quest for balance and zen than an episode of YOUSHOOT?! Well, he found out very quickly that taking the YOUSHOOT oath means total honesty. That doesn't always go hand in hand with one's chi. Join the always honest RVD as he tackles all your questions ranging from ECW to WWE and all the characters met in between. Laugh as RVD can't help but offer his thoughts on Paul E, Vince, Shane and so many more. Wanna know who Rob might have come close to laying out? Then watch him play "Pick A Hand!" And you know there's a ton he has to say about the legalization of cannabis. Also you'll learn RVD is a mafia aficionado and can go toe to toe with Sean on La Cosa Nostra history!