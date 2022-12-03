Not Available

Sometimes it seems as if the uncensored, unapologetic series YouShoot were made solely for a particular guest. One could make that case as Scott Hall sits down in the hotseat at last! Scott tackles all your questions ranging from his exploits with drink and drugs, to the Kliq, to his storied in-ring career, and so much more. Play the YouShoot games with another totally open and honest guest on this shoot series that changed them all! Your videos and questions, as always, are the real star of the show. So hey yo...say hello to the Bad Guy! And yes, there's an entire chapter on Scarface... ...all on YouShoot: Scott Hall!