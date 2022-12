Not Available

The one and only Franchise has strong opinions about everything from wrestling, to education, to the pharmaceutical industry, and lots more. Shane fields your questions and videos with the honesty and intesity that made him the captivating promo he was for years. And he ain't done yet! Shane's plenty pissed at many, and opinionated about all. So The Franchise arrives at the citadel of outspokenness... ..the show for only the bravest in the business...YOUSHOOT!