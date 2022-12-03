YouShoot: Tod Gordon

Not Available

TOD IS GOD! TOD IS GOD! Most on the inside know this mantra well. But just how well do you know the man referenced? Well it’s time to turn all of YOU fans loose and ask him anything and everything you’ve ever wanted to know! Tod holds nothing back as he lets you inside ECW, its workers, its women, the arena, and…yes…the Travelodge! Go inside the complicated relationship between Tod and Paul E, and hear about the strains first hand. The YouShoot games are back…we got hos, dicks, and a whole lot more! Is Tod God? See for yourself in another uncensored, unapologetic edition of the show that changed the shoot!