Dr. Wilmer continued his group therapy work in the late 1960's through the University of California at San Francisco, eventually establishing the Youth Drug Ward at the Langely Porter Neuropsychiatric Institute. The Youth drug ward served young hippies from the Haight-Ashbury district who had experienced adverse affects from drug use. The therapy included "creativity seminars" which featured such artists as Joan Baez and Rod Steiger. Also during the 1960s, Wilmer worked extensively with inmates from the San Quentin prison and their families.