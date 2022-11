Not Available

When a heated moment spirals into violence shortly after high school graduation, Tommy (Justin Zachary) winds up in prison for manslaughter. Once he's released three years later, he tries to reconnect with old friends but finds that life has moved on without him. Now, Tommy must come to terms with the consequences of his actions and the loss of his former love (Shannon Lucio) as he attempts to pick up the pieces in this poignant drama.