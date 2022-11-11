Youthful Mother-in-law

Sun-young and Do-han have been married for 3 years. Do-han's failure in business loses his home and they move into Sun-young's dad's home where he lives alone. Sun-young starts going clubbing as she can't stand her incompetent husband and meets Jung-hyun there. She comes home drunk every night or spends the night out, but Do-han can't say anything to her. Then one day, Sun-young's father, who is away on work, calls to say a woman who is going to be her step-mother is stopping by. Kyung-mi comes along. Kyung-mi's father met her on his business trip and was going to return home with her, but his trip ended up taking longer so she came ahead of him.
