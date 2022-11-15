Not Available

Jovial da Lopez very loving boyfriend who always treated her, Alexandra (Anggika Bolsterli). Finally followup casting film directed hanung bramantyo. But Jovial even get painful rejection. Embarrassing incident was filmed by his brother, Andovi da Lopez, then upload it to YouTube and watched by many people. Alexandra angry because his hope Jovial useful for the homeland, nation and state. Jovial misidentified with a demo followup paid to Parliament ended in dispute. Again, the incident Andovi uploaded to YouTube. Response viewers more excited. Alexandra added annoyed.