Leaving In Sorrow is a gritty, realistic portrayal of Hong Kong in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis. It is the first Hong Kong production filmed in the "Dogme 95" style, using hand-held cameras, natural lighting, and real locations. The film follows a disparate group of characters--including a pastor, a magazine editor, and a slacker from San Francisco--who find their lives suddenly turned upside down by events beyond their control.