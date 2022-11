Not Available

Kiriko, who works as a staff member of a regional magazine, is a hard worker and has a modest personality. Although he was not a virgin because of the painful experience of the past, he lived a life far from love. I wanted such a small change. My colleague, Hidemi, has the exact opposite character of Kiriko, does more work than anyone else, and is popular with other men. He made sex a gift of stress relief and separated it from love.